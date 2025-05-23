Suspect in Gladstone homicide charged with murder, armed criminal action

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The suspect in a homicide in Gladstone was arrested and faces multiple charges, according to the Gladstone Police Department.

Bobby Colding, 21, of Gladstone, has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Colding is currently in the Clay County Detention Center and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

On May 16th, at 2:16 a.m., Gladstone police responded to a reported disturbance with shots fired at 6002 NE Bircain Place.

Upon arrival, officers located a 21-year-old male victim inside an apartment, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Police identified the victim in the shooting death as DeVante Nathaniel Tyler of Kansas City, Missouri.

