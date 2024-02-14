Suspect in Independence double homicide shooting charged with gun crime

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man faces a felony gun charge after a shooting last week ended with two women shot to death.

Jackson County prosecutors charged Namphonh Suady with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm, according to a court document.

Independence police officers were sent about 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 9 to a reported shooting at a house in the 1300 block of North Lynn Street.

Officers found one of women on the driveway and the second woman in the basement of the house, according to a court document.

The victims were identified as 47-year-old Jessika Koehler and 44-year-old Janessa Russell.

Ring camera video showed Suady arrive at the house in a vehicle and get out with a pistol in his hand, the court document states.

The video revealed Suady ran into the driveway and fired shots at the house.

Gunshots also came from inside the house, according to the court document.

Police followed a blood trail and found Suady with a gunshot wound to a forearm.

Suady refused to talk to police at a hospital.

He's previously been convicted in Missouri of assault, armed criminal action and other crimes.

No murder charges had been filed in the case as of Tuesday afternoon.

