Suspect in KCMO homicide, Amber Alert incident released from custody

Posted at 6:01 PM, Aug 24, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man accused of sparking an Amber Alert last Sunday and is a person of interest in a Kansas City, Missouri, homicide was released from custody.

Jordan Owsley allegedly took his 8-year-old and 4-year-old daughters on Aug. 21 after a homicide in the 1300 block of East 89th Street.

The girls were found unharmed about 8 p.m. that night at a relative's house, police said.

Owsley surrendered to KCMO police on Monday.

No one has been charged in Sunday's murder of 38-year-old Marvin Williams, the man found dead in the 1300 block of East 89th Street.

