Suspect in custody after Sunday homicide related to Amber Alert

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The suspect of a fatal shooting Sunday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri, has turned himself in to police Monday morning and is in custody, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

Police responded to the shooting shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of East 89th Street in Kansas City, Missouri, and located 38-year-old Marvin Williams suffering from gunshot wounds. Williams died on the scene.

Jordan Owsley, 27, who police named as the suspect and a subject of interest in the homicide, then fled the scene after the shooting with his two daughters.

An Amber Alert was then issued in Kansas and Missouri to locate the girls. The girls were later located at 8 p.m. Sunday at a relative's home. The Kia was found at another location.

Owsley's location was unknown until he turned himself in Monday morning.

