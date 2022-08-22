Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Suspect in custody after Sunday homicide related to Amber Alert

1300 block E 89th St homicide Aug. 21.JPG
Jack McCormick/KSHB 41 News
1300 block E 89th St homicide Aug. 21.JPG
Posted at 12:20 PM, Aug 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-22 13:20:20-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The suspect of a fatal shooting Sunday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri, has turned himself in to police Monday morning and is in custody, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

Police responded to the shooting shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of East 89th Street in Kansas City, Missouri, and located 38-year-old Marvin Williams suffering from gunshot wounds. Williams died on the scene.

Jordan Owsley, 27, who police named as the suspect and a subject of interest in the homicide, then fled the scene after the shooting with his two daughters.

An Amber Alert was then issued in Kansas and Missouri to locate the girls. The girls were later located at 8 p.m. Sunday at a relative's home. The Kia was found at another location.

Owsley's location was unknown until he turned himself in Monday morning.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock