Suspect in Lawrence shooting transferred from Tennessee

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A suspect in a shooting death in Lawrence has been transferred back to Kansas after being arrested in Tennessee.
Andrel Darnell Spats Jr., 19, was arrested Oct. 6 in Three Way, Tennessee. He was booked into the Douglas County Jail on Sunday evening and is being held on $1 million bond while awaiting formal charges, the Lawrence Journal World reported.
He is the second suspect in the death of 21-year-old Christian Willis in central Lawrence on Sept. 8.
Javier Romero, 18, has been charged with first-degree murder and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.