Suspect in Rally House shoplifting case told police he didn’t mean to shoot employee

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man charged in connection to a shooting and shoplifting incident last month at a Northland Rally House told police he didn’t mean to shoot an employee at the store.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 22, police were called to the Rally House at 8650 N. Boardwalk Ave. on a reported shooting.

Court documents filed in support of the charges allege Travis Miller, 30, was spotted by employees carrying several clothing items in a suspicious manner for nearly 30 minutes before he walked past the cash registers without paying for 5-7 items worth roughly $300.

An employee caught up with Miller outside the store and grabbed his shoulder, at which point Miller turned around and fired one shot that struck the employee in the leg.

The employee was transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

After opening fire on the employee, Miller got into his vehicle and fled the scene, leading police on a brief chase before he was taken into custody.

Miller was charged with one count of felony robbery and felony armed criminal action. He remains in custody at the Platte County Detention Center pending his next court date, which is scheduled for Dec. 12.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.