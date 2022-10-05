Suspect of homicide at Independence apartment taken into custody in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A male suspect of a fatal shooting Saturday in Independence, Missouri, is in custody after being captured in Kansas City, Missouri, according to the Independence Police Department.

Previous records on the homicide stated that Jordan Huff, 28, of Kansas City, Missouri, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action for the shooting at an apartment on the 3900 block of Redwood Drive, according to documents from Jackson County Circuit Court.

Court documents claim that Huff fatally shot his cousin, James Robertson, after a heated moment during a card game. Robertson suffered four gunshot wounds during the shooting.

Robertson's siblings, JaNice Robertson and John Robinson, allegedly told police that the group was smoking marijuana and playing drinking games. They said after James Robertson left his cards face up, Huff commented on the cards, before crumbling them and grabbing an AR-15.

Documents allege that JaNice Robertson said she witnessed Huff fire the weapon at James Robertson.

RING doorbell footage captured Robinson exiting the building with Huff closely behind him. Huff then pointed the weapon at Robinson, and JaNice Robertson cried for help, court documents claim. The video is said to have captured Huff demanding Robinson's keys and driving away from the scene in a 2018 Kia Sorento.

The vehicle was later recovered on Sunday evening.

Robinson allegedly told police that Huff has Schizophrenia and alcoholism, with a trend of domestic violence. He also said that members of the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department previously had confiscated Huff's weapons after domestic violence charges, before purchasing new firearms.

James Robertson is said to have been found lying in a pool of blood in the apartment, and there were eight bullets found in the apartment drywall.

This story will be updated as additional information is available.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .