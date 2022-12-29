Suspect shot by Independence police Wednesday dies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The suspect shot Wednesday by Independence police has died, according to Sgt. Chris Depue, spokesperson for the Lee's Summit Police Department.

Terry L. Bowman, 39, was taken to an area hospital after he was injured, but he succumbed to his injuries Wednesday afternoon.

Just after midnight Wednesday, an Independence officer stopped in a parking lot in the 15000 block of U.S. 40 Highway to conduct a proactive patrol on a vehicle.

During the check, Bowman reportedly exited the vehicle armed with a handgun, per Depue.

The officer then fired, striking Bowman. The officer was not injured.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing by the Police Involved Investigations Team — consisting of investigators from Lee’s Summit, Blue Springs, Grandview and Independence.

