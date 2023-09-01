Suspect wanted in Independence crime spree remains on the run; police release photos

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Independence released photos Friday of a suspect they say is wanted for an Aug. 30 crime spree.

On Wednesday afternoon, Independence police investigated three burglaries and a shooting that they believe are connected to the same suspect.

Law enforcement launched a wide search for the suspect on Wednesday in an area around U.S. 40 Highway and Little Blue Parkway but were not able to locate the man.

Anyone with information about the suspect should call 911 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

