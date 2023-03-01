SWAT members find man dead inside of Kansas City home after 18-hour standoff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was found dead inside of a home that was at the center of a standoff in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday afternoon.

The 18-hour standoff was triggered after three police officers were shot while executing a search warrant Tuesday night.

On Wednesday afternoon, SWAT team members from the FBI and Missouri State Highway Patrol successfully made entry into the home at around 4 p.m.

SWAT members went room-to-room and located the man, along with a woman who was alive, according to MSHP Sgt. Andy Bell.

The woman was not injured and was taken into custody.

Bell wasn't immediately able to say how the man died, but Bell said investigators would later determine the cause of death.

"Our investigators, just now being able to enter the house, they're going to have to go through this house to collect evidence, make identification on the deceased and actually determine how he became deceased," Bell said. "That's going to take a while."

Earlier Wednesday, two other adults exited the home and were taken into custody.

One of those was 50-year-old Jimmie R. Lewis, who's since been charged by federal investigators in a separate drug and gun case.

—