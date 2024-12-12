Teen, 16, charged with 1st-degree murder of 15-year-old Olathe teen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Miami County Attorney’s Office has charged a 16-year-old with first-degree murder in the Dec. 4 shooting of a 15-year-old classmate.

Miami County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 3 a.m. on Dec. 4, to a residence in the 22800 block of Lewis Drive in Spring Hill after receiving a call that someone needed an ambulance.

Once on the scene, deputies located the body of the 15-year-old. The 16-year-old was also located at the scene and initially transported to a local hospital before he was released to the custody of deputies.

Shortly after the homicide, the 16-year-old was charged with interference with a law enforcement officer by concealing, altering or destroying evidence.

Both teens were students at Spring Hill High School.

