Teen killed in Lexington, Missouri, triple shooting was visiting friend, planned to pursue automotive passion

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 17-year-old teen has been identified as one of the victims injured in a triple shooting last week in Lexington, Missouri.

Jobe Naylor was visiting a friend in Lexington when the violence unfolded, according to a GoFundMe.

Naylor had recently enrolled in a vocational college and planned to enter the automotive industry, a passion he grew from watching his grandfather work on cars.

"Jobe Naylor was in the one of the most exciting times in his life," the GoFundMe said. "He was an athlete, hard worker and great friend."

The shooting happened on Thursday, Feb. 29, at the Garden Apartments.

Officers responded to the apartment complex and found Naylor dead inside one of the units.

A second victim was found outside, while a third drove themselves to the hospital.

A juvenile from Independence suffered a finger injury and was later taken into custody.

No word on what led to the violence has been released.

