Teen pleads guilty in attack on Black female student at Shawnee Mission East High School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 16-year-old boy pleaded guilty Wednesday in Johnson County Juvenile Court to one count of aggravated battery/great bodily harm in the assault of a Black student at Shawnee Mission East High School.

The teen boy, whose name is not being released because he is a juvenile, is scheduled to be sentenced at 10 a.m. on June 20.

The incident happened on Nov, 15, 2023, in a hallway at the school at West 75th Street and Mission Road in Prairie Village.

Video posted on social media showed Brey'anna Brown, the victim, interacting with a group of students.

The teen charged in the case is seen near the group.

Brown told the teen not to say anything unless he said it to her face.

The teen is heard swearing and twice used a racial slur as he walked toward Brown.

The two fought for about 20 seconds before school staff and other students got in between the two.

Brown suffered a broken nose in the fight.

