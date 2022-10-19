Tennessee man faces additional charges after allegedly shooting at FBI agents in Warsaw, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Clarksville, Tennessee, man is facing additional federal charges stemming from an incident where he's accused of shooting at federal agents.

A federal grand jury indicted Bryan C. Perry, 37, on Tuesday and charged with one count of using a firearm in furtherance of a crime.

Perry was previously charged with one count of transmitting a threat across state lines, one count of being a felon in possession and one count of forcibly assaulting an FBI agent with a deadly weapon.

Jonathan O'Dell, of Warsaw, Missouri, was also charged in the incident for transmitting threats across state lines and possessing a firearm.

On Oct. 7, FBI agents approached O'Dell's home and activated their sirens.

FBI agents used a loud speaker to announce they were executing a search warrant.

Shortly after, shots were fired at the lead FBI vehicle. No agents were injured.

Agents communicated with Perry and O'Dell to come out of the residence and were eventually taken into custody.

