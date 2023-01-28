Three juveniles attacked 2 kids, school bus driver Thursday in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three juveniles forced their way onto an Independence school bus Thursday afternoon and assaulted two children and the bus driver.

The incident happened about 3:45 p.m. when students were getting off the bus at West College and Union Streets, according to an Independence Police Department spokesperson.

Police said the trio who barged onto the bus were not affiliated with that bus and were not current Independence School District students.

Officers found the three suspects a short time later, police said.

Those involved in the attack may have known their victims and all may have been involved in an ongoing argument, police said.

