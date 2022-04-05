3 shot in disturbance Monday afternoon in Jackson County, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people were wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon in the 800 block of Southeast Sunnyside Road in Jackson County, Missouri.

Investigators from the Jackson County Sheriff's Department were on scene gathering evidence.

The incident began as a disturbance, but little else was known Monday night.

None of the gunshot victims wounds were life-threatening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .