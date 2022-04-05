Watch
3 shot in disturbance Monday afternoon in Jackson County, Missouri

Jackson County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 9:55 PM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 22:56:24-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people were wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon in the 800 block of Southeast Sunnyside Road in Jackson County, Missouri.

Investigators from the Jackson County Sheriff's Department were on scene gathering evidence.

The incident began as a disturbance, but little else was known Monday night.

None of the gunshot victims wounds were life-threatening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

