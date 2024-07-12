Topeka man, 34, charged in connection to I-29 crash that killed 3 people

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Topeka, Kansas, man is facing three counts of felony involuntary manslaughter and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash in connection to a wrong-way crash early Thursday morning along Interstate 29 in Platte County.

Kyle Anthony Waymond Mendez, 34, was driving a Ford Edge SUV on I-29 just after midnight Thursday when he crossed the median into the northbound lanes just south of Dearborn, Missouri. Once in the northbound lanes, Mendez is alleged to have struck a Honda Odyssey minivan with seven people inside.

Three people inside the minivan died from injuries in the crash: driver Joel Similien, 55 and passengers Sheyla Similien, 54, Michelle Metellus. Three others were also injured. The seventh person’s injuries were not considered serious.

Following the crash, Mendez fled the scene.

Roughly eight hours later, Platte County deputies utilizing a drone spotted Mendez in a bean field not too far away from the scene of the crash. Mendez was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for injuries he sustained in the crash.

Court documents say Mendez spoke with detectives at the hospital, where he admitted to driving the Ford Edge SUV involved in the crash. He allegedly told detectives he was traveling to St. Joseph, Missouri, to meet a couple when he decided to turn around in the median. He thought he was on a two-lane road.

Mendez remained in custody as of Friday morning. Prosecutors have requested he continue to be held without bond pending his first appearance before a judge.

