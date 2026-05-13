Town Topic cites safety concerns in decision to revoke 24-hour service at Broadway location

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Town Topic at 2021 Broadway will start closing at 8 p.m. rather than operating 24 hours.

The burger joint posted on Facebook that it is temporarily adjusting hours while figuring out how to best move forward “in a way that is safe for our staff, customers and community.”

A fatal shooting occurred in the parking lot of Town Topic in the overnight hours of April 26.

Police said several groups of people were involved in an interaction that escalated to gunfire. A 21-year-old man was killed in the shooting.

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Town Topic said the decision to no longer be open 24/7 has “deeply disheartened” staff and community members alike.

In the post, Town Topic said it has pleaded for help securing the area around the restaurant, but has not received enough support from KCPD and the Crossroads.

“Unruly crowds that loiter in the unstaffed and unsecured corner lot next to Town Topic, where the shooting on April 26 occurred, have increased safety concerns and budgets over the last years. We have reached a point where we don’t feel comfortable to serve our customers during overnight hours," the restaurant said.

According to Town Topic, the empty lot is owned by an out-of-state company, which has made it frustrating that safety efforts have been unsuccessful.

"It has become increasingly frustrating that the out-of-state company profits off of the Kansas City community with no regard for the safety of the surrounding neighborhood,” Town Topic said.

While taking time to reassess how to safely return to late-night service, the restaurant is working to offer online ordering and all-night delivery.

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