KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker covers stories in the Northland, including in Clay and Platte counties. Have a story idea? Send her an email .

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A shooting early Sunday morning in Kansas City, Missouri's Crossroads Arts District left one man dead.

The shooting happened in a parking lot near Broadway and Southwest boulevards.

kshb 41 Crossroads fatal shooting

Just after 4:15 a.m. Sunday, off-duty officers working at the Town Topic restaurant at 2021 Broadway Blvd. heard several gunshots coming from a parking lot directly south of the business.

Mike Sparks, who has lived in Kansas City his whole life, visits the area often.

"It’s crazy. This is a hopping part of town at night, and there’s a lot going on all around," Sparks said. "It’s not normal it happened in this area, but we will continue to come."

'It's sad and scary': Frequent Crossroads visitors share thoughts on safety after deadly shooting

KCPD said several groups of people were involved in an interaction that escalated into shots being fired.

While some tried to flee the area, officers were able to locate and detain several people for further questioning. One off-duty officer was able to detain an armed person.

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Abby and Noah, who are new to the area, were walking around the Crossroads Sunday afternoon.

They said they still feel safe given the quick response to the shooting.

"It’s definitely really sad and scary," Abby said.

KSHB 41 Noah and Abby

Noah noted the amount of police presence in the area, too.

"We’ve been impressed with the security presence on the streetcar and the squad cars around," he said.

Police said this incident is being investigated as a homicide, and the investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Greater KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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