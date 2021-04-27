Trey Songz won't face charges in arrest at Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — No charges will be filed against recording artist Trey Songz, who was arrested at Arrowhead Stadium during the AFC Championship .

Songz was arrested after a confrontation with officers from the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

At the time, KCPD had said security was called on Songz because fans were complaining that he was not following Arrowhead Stadium fan conduct rules and COVID-19 public health mandates that were in place by the KCMO Health Department.

Songz allegedly refused to comply and was asked to leave the stadium. After also refusing to leave, security called KCPD officers to assist with ejecting him.

Officers advised Songz that if he didn't leave the stadium he would be arrested. Shortly after, he allegedly punched an officer and put him in a choke hold.

A spokesperson at the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office confirmed to 41 Action News that no charges would be filed against Songz, citing insufficient evidence.