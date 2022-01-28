Trial in Britt Reid DUI case pushed back to September 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Britt Reid, the son of Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, was scheduled to begin trial for intoxicated driving charges this April. That date has now been pushed back to Sept. 26.

The charges were brought in connection to a Feb. 4, 2021, crash in which 5 year-old Ariel Young was critically injured .

Reid's attorney motioned for a continuance because a toxicology report had not yet been completed. The state did not object to the motion.

There is a new pre-trial date set for Sept. 12 and the trial is set to begin Sept. 26.

