Trial date set in Britt Reid DWI case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A trial date has been set for former Chiefs coach Britt Reid.

Reid, the son of head coach Andy Reid, will face intoxicated driving charges in a trial set for April 18, 2022.

He was charged in connection with a Feb. 4 crash that left a 5-year-old girl with a traumatic brain injury.

According to a KCPD probable cause document, Reid's "serum blood alcohol concentration" two hours after the crash was 0.113%, which is over the legal limit of 0.08%.

The charge, DWI causing serious physical injury, is a class D felony and Reid could face one to seven years in prison.

There will be pretrial meetings on Jan. 28 and April 8.

The trial is expected to take a week and jurors will be selected from a pool of 70 potential candidates.

Reid served as the linebackers coach for the Chiefs but was released from the team after the DWI charge.

