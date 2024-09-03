Trial set in July 2026 for man accused in killings of police officer, process server

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man charged with killing an Independence police officer and a Jackson County civil process server is scheduled for a jury trial in July 2026.

Tuesday, a Jackson County judge set the trial for Larry Acree for July 6, 2026, through Aug. 10, 2026.

Acree, 70, is charged with shooting and killing Independence Ofc. Cody Allen and Drexel Mack, a Jackson County civil process server, on Feb. 29 at a home in the 1100 block of North Elsea Smith and Bundschu roads.

Melissa Mairs King/KSHB Jackson County Civil Process Server Drexel Mack and Independence Police Ofc. Cody Allen were killed in a shooting Thursday in northeast Independence.

Mack and another process server went into the home, and Acree allegedly ambushed and shot at both men.

Allen was shot when he and other police officers went to the house to help Mack and the other process server.

The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office said it will seek the death penalty if Acree is convicted of the two murders.

Also on Tuesday, the judge denied an earlier defense motion that a stay sought to delay the trial.

The legal filing from his attorneys stated Acree suffers from several serious medical conditions and needs three surgeries. Information about those serious medical conditions was redacted in a court document filed last month.

