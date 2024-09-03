Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Trial set in July 2026 for man accused in killings of police officer, process server

Larry Acree
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Jackson County Booking Log
Larry Acree is charged in the shooting deaths of Officer Cody Allen and Civil Process Server Drexel Mack.
Larry Acree
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man charged with killing an Independence police officer and a Jackson County civil process server is scheduled for a jury trial in July 2026.

Tuesday, a Jackson County judge set the trial for Larry Acree for July 6, 2026, through Aug. 10, 2026.

Acree, 70, is charged with shooting and killing Independence Ofc. Cody Allen and Drexel Mack, a Jackson County civil process server, on Feb. 29 at a home in the 1100 block of North Elsea Smith and Bundschu roads.

Civil Process Server Drexel Mack & Officer Cody Allen
Jackson County Civil Process Server Drexel Mack and Independence Police Ofc. Cody Allen were killed in a shooting Thursday in northeast Independence.

Mack and another process server went into the home, and Acree allegedly ambushed and shot at both men.

Allen was shot when he and other police officers went to the house to help Mack and the other process server.

The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office said it will seek the death penalty if Acree is convicted of the two murders.

Also on Tuesday, the judge denied an earlier defense motion that a stay sought to delay the trial.

The legal filing from his attorneys stated Acree suffers from several serious medical conditions and needs three surgeries. Information about those serious medical conditions was redacted in a court document filed last month.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone