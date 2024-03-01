Man charged with murder in shooting of Independence officer, Jackson County civil process server

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is charged in connection to a deadly shooting that left an Independence officer and Jackson County civil process server dead on Thursday, prosecutors announced.

Larry Acree is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action and one count of assault or attempted assault of a special victim in the deaths of Drexel Mack and Cody Allen.

The violence unfolded about 1 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Elsea Smith and Bundschu roads as civil process servers attempted to serve an eviction notice.

Mack, a 12-year civil servant for Jackson County, was assisting with the notice when the gunfire erupted.

Independence Officer Cody Allen, who also died in the shooting, was among several officers who responded to the scene.

As Allen attempted to render aid to Mack, he and two other officers were met with more gunfire. Two other Independence officers were also injured in the shooting.

Both Mack and Allen later succumbed to the injuries they suffered in the shooting.

Allen, 35, was in his second stint with the Independence Police Department at the time of his death. He returned to the department two years ago after working in the private sector.

Independence Police Chief Adam Dustman said Allen began his law enforcement career with the Grandview Police Department.

Mack is being remembered for his joyous nature and contagious smile, as well as the professionalism he exemplified while working as civil process server.

