Triple shooting suspect taken into custody, charged following Friday evening standoff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The suspect of a triple shooting was taken into custody and charged following a Friday evening standoff with Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department officers.

David Emerson, 18, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, one count of assault in the first degree and three counts of armed criminal action in a Feb. 21 shooting that killed two adults and injured a 5-year-old boy .

Police were called to the area of Linwood Boulevard and Agnes Avenue around 12:45 a.m. Feb. 21.

The three victims were found in a vehicle in a parking lot.

Jermain Jackson, 34, and Ashley Pettiford, 31, were found unresponsive and died at the scene.

The 5-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A KCPD spokesperson said while the boy sustained serious injuries, he was stable and “expected to survive.”

The Friday evening standoff on March 4 lasted for about 2 1/2 hours in the 12700 block of East 59th Terrace.

Emerson refused police commands to surrender initially, with several parties exiting the residence while he was still inside.

Eventually, the standoff ended peacefully when Emerson exited and was taken into custody.

