Truck driver captures video after suspected intoxicated pilot lands plane on Interstate 70

Posted at 1:57 PM, Jul 15, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — A truck driver captured video of the plane that landed on Interstate 70 near Grain Valley early Friday morning.

In the video provided to KSHB 41 by the driver's employer Chad Bishop, Crystal Lipham drives up to the plane at around 2:36 a.m.

Lipham is seen getting out of her truck and heard saying, "Call 911."

The pilot, who was identified as John Seesing, landed the plane and was arrested under suspicion of being intoxicated.

He suffered minor injuries in the emergency landing after running out of fuel.

Seesing, 35, is charged with DWI, careless and imprudent operation involving a crash, felony possession of controlled substance, felony possession of a firearm, possession of less than 10 grams of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

