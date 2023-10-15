Truck driver identified in fatal hit-and-run crash on Interstate 435 in Overland Park on Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The truck driver responsible for the hit-and-run crash that killed an Olathe man on Monday on Interstate 435 in Overland Park has been identified and contacted by the Overland Park Police Department.

The trucking company has also been identified and contacted by officials. Both the driver and the trucking company are fully cooperating with the investigation, according to a spokesperson with the OPPD.

Officers responded to the eastbound side of I-435 just before Metcalf on a two-vehicle crash around 1 a.m on Oct. 9. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim, later identified as George G. Abasta, 50, of Olathe, lying on the westbound side of the highway.

Officers administered CPR, but he was declared deceased by medical personnel.

Officials initially asked for the public's help in identifying the driver of the semi truck. OPPD thanked the public for all the tips made on the crash in its press release on Saturday regarding the trucker being identified.

The investigation is ongoing, per KCPD.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you can contact your local police department directly. But if you want/need to remain anonymous, you should call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, the hotline could could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.