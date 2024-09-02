Two killed, four others injured in Parvin Road head-on crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two people were killed, and two others injured in a head-on crash on Parvin Road Sunday night.

Kansas City, Missouri police officers were called to the scene at NE 42nd Street and Parvin Road about 8:20 p.m.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a silver Mitsubishi Outlander was traveling eastbound on Parvin Road at a high rate of speed.

The Mitsubishi crossed the double yellow lines, and struck a blue Ford Transit van head-on that was traveling westbound on Parvin Road.

The unrestrained driver of the Mitsubishi was declared dead at the scene.

Two juvenile passengers were transported to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford was transported, and subsequently pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The adult and juvenile passengers of the ford were both transported with non life-threatening injuries.

All passengers are currently in stable condition.

These are the 65th & 66th fatalities, compared to 61 fatalities at this time last year.

