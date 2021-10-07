2 people expected to survive after Wednesday night shooting in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Gunfire wounded two people Wednesday night in KCMO.

Police said it happened about 8 p.m. near East 85th Street and Euclid Avenue.

One person was found in the street.

The victims suffered serious injuries, but were last reported in stable condition, police said.

No word on what led to the violence.

—

