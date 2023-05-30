Two teens suffers serious gunshot wounds Monday in a drive-by shooting in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A drive-by shooting Monday night severely injured 2 teenagers outside an Independence apartment complex.

Police said the gunfire happened about 8:15 p.m. in the 600 block of North Dover Drive in the Hawthorne Plaza apartment complex.

The people inside the car where the shooting came from tried to flee, but hit a tree, police said.

The car's occupants jumped out, got into another vehicle and sped off.

Police said bullets also slammed into 1 apartment and 1 car.

