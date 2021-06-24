U.S. Marshals arrest 2 teens in connection to Kansas City, Kansas, boy's death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two teenagers have been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, boy.

Kaden Bauswell died earlier this month following the incident near North 65th Street and Cleveland Avenue.

U.S. Marshals took the boys – one 16 years old and the other 17 years old– into custody Thursday, according to a KCKPD spokesperson.

The U.S. Marshal’s Metro Fugitive Task Force of Omaha captured one suspect in Nebraska, while the other was located by marshals in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

The boys are expected to face charges in Wyandotte County Court.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .