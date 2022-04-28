Unified Government provides update on cybersecurity attack

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, provided an update on a cybersecurity attack that targeted its data base over Easter weekend.

Officials with the UG said its still conducting a full assessment of threat with authorities, and it will release a full report when it's complete.

At this point, the UG is not able to say if anyone's records or information were leaked in the attack.

In a press release, the UG said it was conducting a routine maintenance of the systems when it discovered the attack.

Officials decided to shut down the servers in efforts to isolate the issue.

Residents are still able to contact the UG and can follow the instructions below to use other services:

Property taxes — Property Taxes cannot currently be paid on online. Residents can still dropoff payments at the Wyandotte County Court House

Renewing motor vehicle tags — People can submit renewals online, through the myWyco app or drop-off or mail registrations and renewals

New title registration — Customers can now book new title registration appointments online

Appraiser's Office hearings — The office is holding appeals on applications received before April 14

There is no immediate timeline on when operations will return back to normal.

For more information, people can visit the UG's website .

