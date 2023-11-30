USPS offers $150,000 reward for info in assault, robbery of Kansas City postal carrier

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The United States Postal Service is offering a $150,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction related to the assault and robbery of a postal carrier.

Two Black men dressed in black, wearing masks and gloves, approached the carrier on Nov. 22 in the 4500 block of Madison Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

One was armed with a handgun.

The suspects struck the postal carrier and stole a set of postal keys.

Fortunately, the postal carrier “is doing well,” according to a USPS spokesperson.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455. Say “law enforcement” to get to the correct department when prompted and tell them it's about Reference Case No. 4196090.

“All information will be kept strictly confidential,” the USPS said in a release.

The USPS urges the public not to try and apprehend the suspects on their own.

KCPD also was contacted after the attack and KSHB 41 has requested a copy of the police report.

