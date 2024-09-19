Vehicle fleeing Independence police crashes into 2 other vehicles Wednesday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A vehicle fleeing officers with the Independence Police Department crashed into two other vehicles, police said.

On Wednesday night, officers responded to East 45th Street near East Valley View Parkway on reports of shots fired.

As officers arrived, they saw the suspect vehicle leaving the scene at a high rate of speed.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but it continued west onto Interstate 70.

The suspect vehicle was later involved in a crash with two other vehicles, police said.

Officers were attempting to locate the suspects.

—

