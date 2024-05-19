Vehicle involved in IPD pursuit enters KCMO city limits, collides with 2 vehicles Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence Police Department pursuit of a Chevrolet Z71 pickup truck Saturday afternoon entered the city limits of Kansas City, Missouri, per KCMO police.

When the vehicle crossed into KCMO, it was traveling westbound on 31st Street.

Once the vehicle reached the intersection of 31st and Wabash, the truck struck a black Audi Q5 traveling eastbound on 31st.

The pickup also struck a red KIA Sportage traveling westbound on 31st after colliding with the Audi.

After striking the two vehicles, police said the Chevrolet ran off the road, over a sidewalk, through an iron fence, went up a grassy embankment and struck a large tree.

Police said the driver was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

The driver and rear passenger of the KIA sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and the driver of the Audi was uninjured.

No KCMO officers were directly involved in the pursuit, police said.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This marks the 40th traffic fatality of 2024. There had been 29 traffic deaths at this time last year.

