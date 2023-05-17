Victim dies from injuries after gunfight outside Overland Park hotel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One victim of a gunfight May 6 outside an Overland Park hotel died from injuries, the Overland Park Police Department announced Wednesday.

Police identified the victim as Damon Payton, of Chicago, Illinois.

OPPD said a suspect in the shooting has been identified but is not in custody.

Around 2 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, Overland Park officers responded to reports of an armed disturbance in the parking lot of a hotel in the 7500 block of Shawnee Mission Parkway.

Police found one victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The individual was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.

A short time later, police found a vehicle in the area with two individuals who also had been struck by gunfire. They were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation from the Overland Park Police Department determined a verbal disturbance between two pairs of people outside the hotel led to a gunfight. On May 17, police said the shooting was believed to be a contained incident — everyone involved was accounted for.

