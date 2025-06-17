Victim dies of injuries from May shooting in Quindaro Park

KANSAS CITY, KAN. — A 19-year-old woman shot late May in Quindaro Park died June 14 from injuries suffered in the shooting.

Britney Castro-Lopez lived in Kansas City, Kansas, according to the Wyandotte County Sheriff's Department.

No information was released on what caused the deadly gunfire.

Sheriff's deputies quickly identified a person of interest, and he was arrested.

No charges have been filed.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

