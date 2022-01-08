Victim identified in Wednesday shooting, crash near South Benton Avenue in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police have identified the man who died after a shooting and vehicle crash Wednesday.

Officers responded to the 3500 block of South Benton at approximately 10:30 a.m. on reports of gunfire.

Upon arrival, KCPD determined that a disturbance between several people led to a man being shot.

The victim was later identified as 35-year-old Che Jefferson.

Jefferson left the scene in a vehicle after being shot, before crashing into a pole and several vehicles at East 35th Street and South Benton Avenue

Police responded to the crash and located Jefferson inside the vehicle. He was transported to an area hospital where he passed away.

The case remains under investigation by KCPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .