Victim in Friday night homicide identified as KCKPS student

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department released the identity of a victim of a Friday night homicide.

Hugo Hernandez-Vasquez, 16, died after being shot in 1400 block of Southwest Boulevard.

Ximena Aceves-Vargas, 18, also died that night after sustaining injuries not associated with gunfire. KCKPD said they are not currently investigating Aceves-Vargas' death as homicide.

Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools confirmed to KSHB 41 News that Hernandez-Vasquez and Aceves-Vargas both were students in the district.

Hernandez-Vasquez was a junior who attended Wyandotte High School.

Aceves-Vargas was a 2021 graduate from J.C. Harmon High School.

KCKPD said no arrests have been made in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at (816)-474-8477.

