Victim of Jan. 18 shooting in Kansas City, Missouri dies from their injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said that the victim of a Jan. 18 shooting at 27th Street and Prospect Avenue died from his injuries.

The victim, who was found with multiple gunshot wounds last Tuesday, was pronounced dead on Sunday.

In a release, KCPD said that the case is now being investigated as a homicide.

KCPD is not releasing the victim's name at this time.

Detectives are trying to identify a woman that may have information about the shooting.

"If you recognize her or have information that can help, please call Detective Scott Emery at 816-234-5219 or visit www.kccrimestoppers.com," a social media post from the department said.

