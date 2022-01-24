Victim of Jan. 18 shooting in Kansas City, Missouri dies from their injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said that the victim of a Jan. 18 shooting at 27th Street and Prospect Avenue died from his injuries.
The victim, who was found with multiple gunshot wounds last Tuesday, was pronounced dead on Sunday.
In a release, KCPD said that the case is now being investigated as a homicide.
KCPD is not releasing the victim's name at this time.
Detectives are trying to identify a woman that may have information about the shooting.
"If you recognize her or have information that can help, please call Detective Scott Emery at 816-234-5219 or visit www.kccrimestoppers.com," a social media post from the department said.
—
For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.
Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.