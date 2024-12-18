Warrant issued for man wanted in Overland Park robbery of middle school girl's backpack

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man in a Missouri jail is wanted in the Dec. 9 robbery of an Overland Park middle school student's backpack.

He is also a suspect in the burglary of a vehicle that happened just before the robbery.

Both crimes occurred at about 8 a.m. near West 132nd and Outlook streets.

Overland Park police said the suspect pointed a gun at the 11-year-old girl and took her backpack.

She was walking to Overland Trail Middle School.

On the day of the robbery, the victim's mother told KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig her daughter was physically OK.

The mother also said she didn't see how she would be comfortable with her daughter continuing to walk to school.

Overland Trail Middle School Principal Dr. Trent Stern sent a letter to families after the robbery that stated the "safety and well-being of our students is always our top priority."

The suspect's name has not been released.

