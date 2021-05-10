Warrensburg man sentenced to 10 years for possession of child pornography

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 45-year-old Warrensburg man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in connection to child pornography charges.

Michael Jason Keller was sentenced Monday after withdrawing a not guilty plea and entering a guilty plea, according to court documents.

He was charged in August 2020 with 20 counts of possession of child pornography in Johnson County, Missouri.

Keller’s sentence will be served concurrently in the Missouri Department of Corrections. He also must register as a sex offender.

He also pleaded guilty in 2017 to felony possession of child pornography in Clay County.

