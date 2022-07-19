What is a Blue Alert? The history behind the alert and its criteria

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a Blue Alert Tuesday morning, but what does that mean? Here's more information on the history of Blue Alerts and its criteria.

According to MSHP's website , Congress passed the Rafael Ramos and Wenjian Liu National Blue Alert Act in honor of two New York City police officers killed in an ambush attack on December 20, 2014.

A year later, the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services was asked to implement the Blue Alert Act and establish a National Blue Alert Network.

Blue Alerts provide rapid distribution of information to law enforcement agencies, media, and the public about people who have killed, seriously injured, or posed a credible threat to law enforcement.

Blue Alerts can be transmitted via wireless devices and through the Emergency Alert System.

A Blue Alert is authorized when:

1. a law enforcement officer is killed or seriously injured in the line of duty; or

2. an officer is missing in connection with official duties; or

3. there is an imminent and credible threat to kill or seriously injure a law enforcement officer; and

4. there is actionable information known about a suspect for a public notification to be helpful to law enforcement; and

5. the law enforcement agency involved requests or approves the alert being issued

—

