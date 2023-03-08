Wichita man sentenced to 20 months in prison for assaulting officer during Jan. 6 riot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Wichita, Kansas, man was sentenced to 20 months in prison after admitting to shoving a Capitol officer during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Michael Eckerman previously pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers.

Eckerman joined other rioters in entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, at around 2 p.m.

Investigators discovered Eckerman told officers they were "traitors to the country" before he forced his way into the building.

While inside, he got into a confrontation with officers who were trying to prevent rioters from entering the Statuary Hall.

An officer placed their hand on Eckerman's shoulder, who then moved his body to resist the officer and caused them to stumble down the stairs.

Eckerman continued roaming the building, and documented it by taking a photo in front of a George Washington painting.

He later exited the building at 2:44 p.m.

In addition to his 20 month prison sentence, Eckerman was sentenced to two years of supervised release and was ordered to pay a $100 special assessment and $2,000 in restitution.

