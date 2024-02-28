Winter weather impacts roads | Northbound I-435 closed at Missouri 291 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With an overnight winter blast arriving to the Kansas City area, Wednesday's morning commute has been impacted.

Northbound Interstate 435 closed at Missouri 291 Highway due to numerous vehicles sliding off the interstate, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

According to KC Scout, the incident began around 6:36 a.m.

No injuries were reported and several tow trucks are on the scene to clear the area.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and look out for slick spots around the metro.

KSHB 41 News Traffic Anchor Daisha Jones is tracking other incidents around the area.

6:43 AM CRASH LIST: (NORTHLAND)

I-29 NB AT TIFFANY SPRINGS PKWY

I-35 NB TO 56 HWY (EXIT CLOSED)

I-435 EB AT WOODLAND AVE

I-435 NB CLOSED AT 291 HWY

I-435 WB PAST COOKINGHAM DR@KSHB41 @41TrafficNow — Daisha Jones (@DaishaJonesKSHB) February 28, 2024

KSHB 41 News will bring you the latest updates as it is available.

