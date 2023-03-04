Woman accused of helping fiancé in robbery that ended with 2 shot in south Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman has been charged for her alleged role in a robbery Thursday that ended with her fiancé and a victim shot in south Kansas City, Missouri.

Maya J. Ward, 31, is charged with two counts of armed criminal action, first-degree robbery and one count of first-degree assault.

According to court papers, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 5800 block of E 100th Street at around 1 p.m.

When they arrived, they located a male victim, identified as TRB, inside a home suffering from two gunshot wounds.

Officers also located a second man inside the home who was not injured.

The man, identified in court documents as PRB, told police that Ward and her fiancé, Daniel Brown, knocked on the door and asked if they could come in.

PRB asked TRB if he could let them in and Ward and Brown later entered the home.

Brown and Ward then allegedly pointed guns at PRB and TRB and demanded money.

TRB gave them an unknown amount of money, but Ward and Brown also demanded that he tell them where his safe was located.

When TRB refused to tell them, Brown allegedly shot him.

PRB told investigators Ward and Brown then asked him where it was, and he replied he didn't know.

As Ward and Brown exited the home, TRB shot at them and investigators believe he struck Brown.

A short time later, officers located Ward and Brown inside a white SUV a few blocks from the home.

Brown suffered from a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to an area hospital.

Ward, who police observed handling two handguns inside the SUV, was arrested at the scene.

During an interview, Ward allegedly told detectives that she helped Brown rob TRB.

She admitted to pointing a gun with an extended magazine at TRB and saying, "You know what this is."

Ward told investigators that Brown demanded TRB give up the safe and that TRB went to his room to retrieve it.

When he returned, Ward said TRB had a gun and shot Brown, who returned fire.

Ward then said she fled the scene with Brown.

Both TRB and Brown suffered life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

