Woman accused of shooting, killing husband Wednesday in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman who told police she wanted to get a divorce, but was not able to because of money problems, is accused of killing her husband.

Melanie Biggins, 40, is charged in Jackson County Court with first degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to court documents, Biggins shot her husband, Etienne McEwan, early Wednesday morning in their bed.

The incident happened in the 1700 block of Gillespie Place in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police arrived to the home and found Biggins performing CPR on McEwan.

An investigation quickly revealed the shooting not to be a suicide.

A pillow found on the bedroom floor had "apparent" blood and a hole through it, the court document states.

Investigators also found a blanket on the floor with a hole through it.

Police later found a handgun in another room with one spent shell casing in the cylinder.

Biggins admitted to detectives she bought the gun in July.

She also told police the couple had been married for nine years and she wanted a divorce.

—

