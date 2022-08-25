Woman admits she wouldn't pass breathalyzer test after fatally striking victim in Lee's Summit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman accused of fatally striking and killing another woman Wednesday night in Lee's Summit admitted she wouldn't be able to pass a breathalyzer test, according to court documents.

Camden E. Hager, 23, is charged with driving while intoxicated resulting in death.

Hager allegedly killed Sandrea Sipple after hitting her in the parking of a Fairfield Inn in Lee's Summit.

The impact of the hit pinned Sipple against the motel and seriously injured her. She later died at a hospital.

The motel also sustained major damage after the crash.

After the crash, an officer made contact with Hager, who admitted she had a few glasses of sangria with her dinner at work.

The officer told Hager he would perform a series of sobriety tests on her and she allegedly said, "well I’m not going to pass the Breathalyzer."

Specifically, the officer conducted a Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus and a one leg stand.

A walk and turn test was not conducted because Hager said she had a bad right hip.

During the tests, the officer observed that her pupils were dilated, bloodshot red and could smell a strong odor of alcohol in her breath.

The officer then completed a preliminary breath test which showed an alcohol level of .203. She was then taken into custody.

While being taken into custody, Hager allegedly said "“I told you it was going to be over the legal limit," and laughed.

