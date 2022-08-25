Police identify woman struck, killed while walking on Lee's Summit side walk

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — Police have identified a woman that was struck and killed Wednesday night while walking on a side walk in Lee's Summit.

The incident occurred around 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1300 block of NE Windsor Drive.

A preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a car entered a parking lot at the location and struck the victim, who was standing beside the building.

The impact pinned the woman against the building, seriously injuring the victim. The woman was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

On Thursday morning, police identified the woman as Sandrea Sipple, 21, of Kansas City, Kansas.

Police say the driver of the car remained on the scene and was cooperating with investigators.

