Woman charged in connection to shooting that left father, son dead in Freeman, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman was charged in connection to a double shooting that left a father and son dead in Freeman, Missouri, on Friday.

Misty Stufflebean, 43, is charged with first-degree burglary and fourth-degree assault in the deaths of 47-year-old Michael Spear and 27-year-old Brian Spear.

On Friday, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff's Office responded to north Washington and west Main Street about 1 p.m. on reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, they located the men on the scene suffering from gunshot wounds.

On them died at the scene and a second died at an area hospital.

Stuffleban was questioned by authorities and later taken into custody, the sheriff's office said.

A judge ordered Stufflebean be held without bond, and she is currently in custody at the Cass County Jail.

No word on what led to the violence, but an investigation into the incident continues.

A man was also questioned and later released.

